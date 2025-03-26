SJR Women's survival hopes are hit after defeat at Anstey Nomads

Emily Murphy

SJR Ladies were beaten 2-1 in a crucial relegation battle at Anstey Nomads after failing to take their chances.

SJR started the game on the front foot, dominating possession in the Anstey half. The first real opportunity, however, fell to Anstey, though their shot skewed wide for a throw-in. At the other end, Laura Ferguson burst past the defense, only to be brought down from behind.

The referee awarded a free kick but surprisingly chose not to show a card, despite the defender being the last player. Captain Charlotte Finch stepped up for the set piece but sent her effort over the bar.

SJR thought they had taken the lead when a well-worked move ended with Ferguson, only for the offside flag to deny her. She came close again shortly after, forcing the goalkeeper into a near-post save.

Despite SJR’s early pressure, their inability to convert chances proved costly. Against the run of play, Anstey attacked down SJR’s left flank, delivering a dangerous cross into the box. In an unfortunate turn of events, Alice Hill deflected the ball into her own net, giving Anstey a 1-0 lead at half-time.

Determined to turn the game around, SJR started the second half with renewed energy. Emily Murphy had a golden chance to equalize when she was played through on goal, but her lifted effort bounced agonizingly wide of the post.

Anstey doubled their lead after an SJR defensive mistake inside the box, punishing the visitors for their missed opportunities. SJR continued to push forward, and Murphy once again found herself one-on-one with the goalkeeper, but her shot was smothered between the keeper’s legs.

With time running out, SJR made tactical changes in a desperate bid to get back into the game. Their persistence finally paid off when Emily Myatt latched onto a through ball and cleverly headed it over the onrushing goalkeeper into an empty net. Unfortunately, it proved to be too little, too late, as the referee blew for full time moments later.

The defeat is a major setback in SJR’s survival hopes, with Anstey now holding the advantage in the battle to stay up. With a crucial home fixture against Mansfield Town this Sunday, the battle for survival continues.

Despite not being at their best, SJR once again created enough chances to win the game but failed to capitalize. They will need to be more clinical in the final weeks of the season to secure their place in the division.