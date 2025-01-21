SJR Women's development hit record win

Lily Brown

SJR Worksop women’s development team returned to league action in style, delivering a commanding victory over Mind Over Matter FC Ladies.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a recent cup defeat, SJR were eager to bounce back, and they did so emphatically, dominating possession and showcasing their attacking flair throughout the match.

SJR started on the front foot, immediately asserting control of the game. The breakthrough came courtesy of Tammy Hessey, who opened the scoring with a composed finish following excellent build-up play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pressure on the Mind Over Matter defense was relentless, and soon Lily Brown doubled SJR’s lead with a smartly taken goal after finding herself in space.

Despite their dominance, SJR were caught off guard, allowing Mind Over Matter to pull one back against the run of play.

SJR responded swiftly. A 50/50 challenge between Lily Brown and the opposition keeper left the ball loose, and Hessey showed great awareness to capitalize and restore the two-goal cushion.

Shortly after, Tammy appeared to secure her hat-trick with a brilliant lob that seemed to cross the line, but the referee waved play on. Undeterred, SJR continued their attacking display, with Robyn halting a counterattack and setting Brown free to score her second of the match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SJR’s dominance was further rewarded as Hessey completed her hat-trick with another clinical finish, highlighting an outstanding first-half performance. Substitute Katie Baldwin made an instant impact, capping off a well-worked move with her first goal of the game to round off a near-perfect first half for SJR.

The second half began much like the first, with SJR immediately on the front foot. Aimee Roper added her name to the scoresheet, slotting home into the bottom corner to extend the lead.

Moments later, Roper struck again, showcasing her sharp finishing with a second goal in quick succession. Despite SJR’s dominance, Mind Over Matter managed to score their second goal of the game, briefly disrupting SJR’s momentum.

SJR quickly regained control, with Brown completing her hat-trick after another composed finish in front of goal. Brown wasn’t finished yet, adding her fourth of the match after some excellent link-up play from the SJR midfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The final goal of the game came after a brilliantly worked move down the wing. Ayesha Stead delivered a perfect pass to Hessey, who capped off the performance with her fourth goal, a delightful lob over the keeper.