SJR Women's Development go top of table
They came out strong from the first whistle, playing some impressive football with fluid link-up play through the midfield.
And goals from Deysha Pressley, Lily Brown, Leah Markham, Abby Carrington sealed a deserved win.
The breakthrough came in the 22nd minute when Deysha Pressley found the net, capitalising on a well-timed assist from Carrington. However, Socrates responded ten minutes later, equalising with a clinical finish inside the box following a well-delivered side ball.
Just before half-time, SJR regained the lead. Ayesha Stead delivered a smart ball into the six-yard box, which Brown tucked away calmly in the 41st minute to make it 2–1.
In the second half, the momentum stayed with SJR. Carrington extended the lead with a powerful strike from distance that slipped under the goalkeeper's body. The final goal came from Markham, who capped off a brilliant solo run with a composed finish inside the box.
A dominant performance sees our development team secure a convincing 4–1 win — and importantly, remain unbeaten in their debut season in Division 2.