SJR Women's Development go top of table

Ayesha & Leah

SJR Worksop eased past Socrates 4-1 to go top of the Division Two table.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They came out strong from the first whistle, playing some impressive football with fluid link-up play through the midfield.

And goals from Deysha Pressley, Lily Brown, Leah Markham, Abby Carrington sealed a deserved win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The breakthrough came in the 22nd minute when Deysha Pressley found the net, capitalising on a well-timed assist from Carrington. However, Socrates responded ten minutes later, equalising with a clinical finish inside the box following a well-delivered side ball.

Just before half-time, SJR regained the lead. Ayesha Stead delivered a smart ball into the six-yard box, which Brown tucked away calmly in the 41st minute to make it 2–1.

In the second half, the momentum stayed with SJR. Carrington extended the lead with a powerful strike from distance that slipped under the goalkeeper's body. The final goal came from Markham, who capped off a brilliant solo run with a composed finish inside the box.

A dominant performance sees our development team secure a convincing 4–1 win — and importantly, remain unbeaten in their debut season in Division 2.