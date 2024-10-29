SJR Womens Dev return to winning ways

SJR WORKSOP DEVELOPMENT

SJR women’s development team looked to bounce back from their second defeat in the league. It also saw a debut for the women’s development team for Lily Cooper in net. SJR started fast and control the play from the start of the game. This put Edenthorpe under some pressure in the first half where SJR created the most chances. One of the best chances came from Imogen Bownes when she went through on goal and just put the ball wide of the post. SJR continued to press and they got the reward in forcing Edenthorpe into a corner. Up steps Aimee Roper to take the corner and swings the ball in and it goes straight in from the corner. 1-0 SJR Then straight from the restart SJR kept the pressure on Edenthorpe and created lots of chances they just couldn’t take. Again Imogen Bownes found herself through on goal again this time slotting the ball into the back of the net. 2-0 SJR SJR saw out the first half well to keep it 2-0. Second half started and SJR seemed to start slow this half which cause them some trouble as it allowed Edenthorpe to get back in the game. Edenthorpe got their first goal of the game from a corner which caused chaos in the box and SJR failed to clear. Up until then SJR defence held strong. 2-1 to SJR After this SJR pressed more and this time out Edenthorpe under pressure and kept them in the their half. This result in a strike from Aimee Roper which found its way to the back of the net 3-2 SJRAgain after this Edenthorpe found their way into the game and created another chance from another corner and it was the same result as the first. 3-2 SJR This speared on SJR to look to extend their lead even more. SJR found their way to extend their lead through the combination of Aimee Roper and Ayesha Stead. Aimee Roper swung in another corner and found Ayesha Stead’s head where she nodded it past the keeper in the bottom corner. 4-2 SJR After this SJR again saw out the second half very much like the first. They restricted chances to Edenthorpe to stop them getting back into the game. Full time 4-2 SJR