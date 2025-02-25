SJR Women win derby against Kiveton Park

Charlotte Finch

In challenging conditions, SJR Worksop Ladies beat a determined Kiveton Park side, featuring a couple of former SJR players, 2-0 to progress in the cup.

SJR started on the front foot, moving the ball well despite the tricky wind and a heavy pitch. However, Kiveton, as expected, made life difficult, pressing aggressively and looking to capitalize on any loose play.

Early chances fell to SJR’s attacking duo, Emily Murphy and Laura Ferguson, both testing the opposition goalkeeper. The breakthrough came from a well-worked team move that found Ferguson in the penalty area. With quick feet, she took the ball on her left before finishing superbly with her right to give SJR the lead.

Kiveton threatened on the counter, but SJR remained in control and soon doubled their advantage. Another slick move saw Murphy played through on goal, and she calmly slotted the ball past the onrushing keeper to seal the win.

The second half mirrored the first, though the match already felt decided. SJR continued to press, forcing several excellent saves from the impressive Kiveton goalkeeper. Alice Hill was denied by a fine stop, while Lauren Bell saw two efforts kept out, and Rachael Bell’s header from a corner was expertly dealt with.

Late on, SJR briefly lost concentration, nearly allowing Kiveton back into the game. A strike against the post led to a goalmouth scramble, but the defence and goalkeeper eventually cleared the danger.

With the final whistle, SJR secured their place in the last 16, where they will face reigning cup holders Huddersfield Town away.

This victory extends SJR’s winning streak to seven games in all competitions, with an impressive defensive record—just four goals conceded across that run. Much of that stability comes from the new defensive structure and the impact of goalkeeper Emily Hallam.

With an away trip to in-form Rotherham United next Sunday, SJR know they will need another big performance to maintain their momentum.