SJR Women start the season with a win

CELEBRATING

SJR Worksop Ladies began their league campaign with a hard-fought 2–1 win over highly-rated Loughborough Ladies, with striker Millee Clarke delivering a match-winning performance.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Loughborough, tipped by many as early title contenders, started on the front foot. But SJR struck first when goalkeeper Stocks launched a free-kick from the edge of her own area, Laura Ferguson flicked it on, and Clarke raced clear to calmly slot past the advancing keeper.

At the back, the defensive line of Lauren Bell, Lauren Brogan, Sarah Roberts, Amy O’Brien and captain Lauren Cundy stood firm, restricting Loughborough to long-range efforts, that new GK Stocks handled with assurance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The visitors threatened with two free kicks late in the half, but SJR went into the break holding a slender 1–0 lead.

SJR came out flying after the restart. A throw-in found Clarke, who spun sharply before unleashing a ferocious strike into the net—already a contender for goal of the season. With Ruby Hellewell, Beth Scarll and Mathilda Evans linking well in midfield, Worksop looked to take control.

Loughborough were given a lifeline when a defensive lapse from a corner allowed them to scramble the ball home. The goal renewed their energy, forcing SJR back into a defensive stand. Steph Bowler epitomised the fight, throwing herself into challenges to protect the lead.

Late on, Emily Myatt nearly sealed it with a thunderbolt from the edge of the box, only for the Loughborough keeper to produce a stunning save.

In the end, SJR’s resilience saw them through to an important opening-day victory. Loughborough showed flashes of their quality and will prove a stern test for many teams this season.