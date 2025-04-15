SJR Women seal the league title

Champions

In their penultimate and most pivotal game of the season, SJR Worksop delivered a dominant performance to secure a 3-0 victory over Barlborough Ladies FC — a result that officially crowned them Champions of Sheffield Division 3.

From the first whistle, SJR set the tone. Their high tempo and pressing game immediately caused problems for Barlborough, with early chances falling to Lily Brown and Elissa Dixon, both thwarted by the offside flag.

The midfield trio of Aimee Roper, Lauren Bell, and Tammy Hessey, supported by Sarah Harvey and Ayesha Stead, controlled the game, making it extremely difficult for Barlborough to break out of their own half. When they did, SJR’s backline of Lucy Rixham, Lucie Spendiff, and Robyn Snee was on hand to snuff out any danger.

The breakthrough came from a swift counter-attack. Goalkeeper Abbie Kent initiated the move with a composed gather and quick release to Ayesha Stead on the wing. Stead’s header found Lily Brown in space, and she unleashed a stunning long-range strike into the back of the net.

Spurred on by the opener, SJR kept the pressure on. The wings became a constant threat, with Roper and Stead delivering dangerous balls into the box, though the finishing touch was missing.

A flurry of changes saw Rixham, Snee, Harvey, Brown, and Dixon make way for Evie Richardson, Ebony Griffiths, Katie Baldwin, Beth Roe, and Tayla Watkinson. The fresh legs only added to SJR’s momentum.

The second goal came shortly after. Richardson broke up a Barlborough attack and fed the ball to Aimee Roper. With a dazzling run past two defenders, Roper created space and coolly slotted the ball into the net.

SJR closed the first half firmly in control, with their defence and goalkeeper Abbie Kent holding strong to preserve the clean sheet.

The second half saw more of the same: dominance from SJR, who nearly extended their lead on multiple occasions. A warning came early when Barlborough hit the crossbar from distance, but that only served to refocus SJR’s efforts.

Aimee Roper continued to impress, this time setting up Dixon with a brilliant through ball, only for the Barlborough keeper to make a smart stop. Moments later, pressure in the final third paid off. A poor clearance fell to Lauren Bell, whose long-range effort was spilled by the keeper. Dixon was quick to react, pouncing on the rebound and tapping home.

SJR saw out the match with maturity, keeping possession and nullifying any Barlborough threat. A clean sheet for Kent capped off a superb defensive performance, while the attacking trio of Brown, Roper, and Dixon delivered the goals that mattered most.

Despite not being as clinical as they could have been, SJR’s dominance in all areas of the pitch left no doubt. It was a complete team performance — one that not only secured three points but also sealed the league title.