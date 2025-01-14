SJR Women run riot against Belper

Lauren Brogan

SJR Worksop put on a ruthless display of attacking football on a bitterly cold afternoon, dismantling lower division Belper Town Ladies with a commanding 11-1 victory.

The Tigers showed their quality from the outset, with Millee Clarke and Laura Ferguson leading the charge in a performance brimming with goals and creativity.

The match began with SJR Worksop asserting their dominance, forcing Belper goalkeeper Lucie Selby into an early save in the 11th minute from Clarke’s strike. However, it wasn’t long before the deadlock was broken. Lauren Brogan’s deflected shot found its way into the net in the 13th minute after Belper failed to deal with a long throw-in, setting the tone for what would be a relentless half.

Despite Selby’s heroics, including a string of stunning saves to deny Clarke and Emily Murphy, the home side’s persistence paid off. Clarke doubled the lead in the 19th minute, capitalizing on a bouncing long ball to prod home. Moments later, she struck again, tapping in at the back post after Brogan delivered a pinpoint cross.

The goals kept coming as Clarke completed her hat-trick in the 36th minute, calmly slotting the ball into the corner after a delivery from Lauren Cundy. Emily Myatt then joined the party, unleashing a powerful strike from range to make it 5-0 just before the break.

SJR Worksop’s attacking depth was further highlighted as Ferguson scored twice in quick succession to round off the first half. Her first came from a well-placed header following a free kick, and she doubled her tally moments later, finishing Brogan’s cutback to send the Tigers into the interval with a commanding 7-0 lead.

The second half began much like the first, with Ferguson completing her hat-trick just two minutes after the restart, pouncing on a loose ball to slot into an empty net. Despite Belper showing brief signs of resilience, SJR Worksop continued to pile on the pressure. Clarke added her fourth on the hour mark, rounding substitute goalkeeper Emma Varnam before calmly finishing.

Myatt capped off an excellent individual performance with a superb solo goal in the 72nd minute, weaving past multiple defenders before finishing with her left foot to take SJR Worksop into double figures.

Belper’s hard work was rewarded moments later when Jess Needham chipped home from close range following a flicked header, giving the visitors a consolation goal. However, the Tigers had the final say, as Murphy completed the scoring in the 83rd minute with a well-taken effort from the edge of the box.

It was a clinical performance from SJR Worksop, who showed their higher-division class throughout the 90 minutes. With standout performances from Clarke, Ferguson, and Myatt, the Tigers demonstrated their attacking prowess and will look to carry this momentum into their next fixture.