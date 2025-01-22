SJR Women progress in Sheffield County Cup

Emily Murphy - sensational five goal cup haul.

SJR Worksop kicked off their Sheffield FA County Cup campaign with a dominant 7-1 victory over Handsworth Development.

Having exited the competition at this stage in the last two seasons, SJR came into the game determined to progress, and they delivered in style.

The hosts started brightly, with Rachael Bell and Charlotte Finch combining to set Lauren Brogan free down the flank. Brogan stepped into midfield and found Emily Myatt, who twisted and turned before firing a precise shot into the bottom-left corner.

SJR continued to pile on the pressure. Lauren Ferguson struck the post from distance and narrowly missed another chance soon after. Emily Murphy then forced a save from the Handsworth goalkeeper before Alice Hill’s defence-splitting pass sent Murphy through to slot home SJR’s second.

Murphy was at the heart of the action again as her cross-shot was parried into Hill’s path, but Hill couldn’t apply the finish. Ferguson and Myatt both fired over from the edge of the box, but SJR soon found their rhythm again. A Handsworth counterattack was snuffed out, and Hill’s perfectly weighted pass sent Murphy through to calmly notch her second.

SJR were in complete control, and Ferguson’s pinpoint cross found Murphy, who headed in her third to make it 4-0 at half-time.

The second half saw Handsworth improve, and they pulled one back with a long-range effort that eluded goalkeeper Emily Hallam. However, SJR quickly responded. Leah Harrison’s ball over the top set Murphy free to outpace the defence and slot coolly under the advancing goalkeeper for her fourth of the day and SJR’s fifth.

Murphy wasn’t done yet. A clever throw-in from Lauren Cundy sparked an attack as Murphy and Ferguson played a quick one-two. Although Murphy’s initial shot was saved, she hammered the rebound into the roof of the net with her left foot to cap a sensational performance.

The final goal belonged to Ferguson, whose determined performance deserved a reward. Harrison’s delightful outside-of-the-boot pass sliced through the defence, and Ferguson rounded the keeper before calmly rolling the ball into the net.

Rachael Kelly, Mia McDonald, and Leah Harrison were instrumental in controlling the midfield throughout, while SJR’s defence remained resolute.