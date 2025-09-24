SJR Women on verge of FA Cup history

Action FA Cup

SJR Worksop booked their place in the Third Qualifying Round of the FA Cup for the third year running with a hard-fought 3–2 win away at Sherburn White Rose.

Despite facing a side from two divisions below, SJR knew this would be no easy task—and Sherburn delivered exactly the kind of physical, spirited performance that cup ties are famous for.

The visitors started brightly and carved out a couple of early half-chances, but the home side quickly found their feet. Backed by a noisy crowd, Sherburn pressed high, disrupted SJR’s rhythm and forced a string of mistakes.

Gradually, SJR began to settle and forced a series of corners. Emma White went close with a header from a clever routine, and Ruby Hellewell saw an effort saved before the breakthrough finally came. From another corner, Emily Myatt reacted instinctively, glancing the ball over her head and into the net to put SJR 1–0 up.

Rather than kill the game, the opener fired Sherburn into life. They began to pile on the pressure and were denied several times by sharp saves from Ri Stocks before eventually finding a deserved equaliser just before half-time.

A half-time reshuffle initially gave SJR more control, but the hosts struck again early in the second half, finishing clinically to take a 2–1 lead and send their supporters into full voice.

It was a moment that demanded a response—and SJR delivered. Amy O’Brien’s cross-shot snuck under the keeper to level the scores, before Beth Gingell produced the decisive moment of quality, thundering an unstoppable strike into the top corner to restore the lead.

Sherburn refused to lie down, pushing SJR all the way to the final whistle, but the visitors held firm to seal a dramatic win and extend their FA Cup adventure.

Next up is a trip to Brookside Athletic in the Third Qualifying Round, while SJR extend their thanks to Sherburn White Rose for their superb hospitality and a fantastic contest that had everything you’d expect from a proper FA Cup tie