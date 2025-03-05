SJR Women narrowly beaten by promotion-chasing Rotherham

Team

SJR Women were narrowly beaten 1-0 by Rotherham.

The in-form sides met at Roundwood in a fiercely contested match, with Rotherham United Women chasing promotion and SJR Worksop Ladies looking to extend their unbeaten run.

As expected, Rotherham started on the front foot, creating early chances. Goalkeeper Emily Hallam produced a fantastic save, pushing the ball around the post, while defenders Lauren Cundy and Charlotte Finch put their bodies on the line to block shots during a goalmouth scramble.

Despite the early pressure, SJR grew into the game, with midfield trio Lauren Brogan, Leah Harrison, and Rachael Kelly beginning to impose themselves. Emily Murphy had a golden opportunity on the break but fired over the bar, while Emily Myatt outpaced the Rotherham defence only to be denied by a superb block from the goalkeeper.

Both teams showed real intensity, battling for those fine margins that often decide matches. Murphy and Myatt each forced the Rotherham keeper into saves, while at the other end, Rotherham struck the post after a well-worked passing move. An entertaining first half ended goalless, with both teams still very much in the contest.

The second half followed a similar pattern, with Rotherham coming out strong and Hallam again called into action. Myatt continued to threaten, forcing another save from Rotherham’s standout goalkeeper. The SJR backline—Rachael Bell, Finch, and Cundy—stood firm, while full-backs Amy O’Brien and Alice Hill worked tirelessly to keep Rotherham’s wingers quiet.

Lauren Ferguson made an impact from the bench, testing the keeper after a brilliant pass from Myatt. Then, in a pivotal moment, Finch struck a superb free kick that looked destined for the net, only for the Rotherham keeper to tip it over with a stunning save.

Just when the game seemed destined for a hard-fought draw, Rotherham found a way through deep into stoppage time. Awarded a free kick on the left edge of the SJR box, their player produced a moment of brilliance, bending the ball over Hallam’s outstretched hand and into the top corner. The late goal sparked jubilant celebrations from the Rotherham contingent, highlighting how hard they had been pushed by SJR.

There was still time for one last effort, with O’Brien forcing another save, but Rotherham held on to claim the crucial three points to keep their title hopes alive.

Despite the heartbreak, SJR could hold their heads high after pushing one of the league’s best teams to the limit. Football is often decided by the finest of margins, and this was another example.

With a semi-final at home against NTU on Sunday, SJR will be eager to bounce back and continue their impressive season.