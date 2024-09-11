SJR Women made it two wins from two with a 6-1 win at Nottingham Trent.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Millee Clarke scored four with other goals from Lauren Cundy and Emily Myatt. The game started in blistering heat, with with both sides looking to impose themselves on the game. However it was Notts that looked to have settled the quickest when they blaised a shot over the bar.

It was SJR who attacked next when Emily Murphy broke free only to hit the side netting, with Millee Clarke free, and available in the middle of the penalty area .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Murphy was looking difficult for the Notts defence to deal with and again she broke free, this time she pulled the ball back to Clarke, who this time unfortunately the shot from Clarke was hit wide.

Millee Clarke

SJR started knocking the ball about, and one of the best moves was finished when captain Abbie Lister put a lovely killer ball through for Clarke to go through, this time Clarke made no mistake in nestling the ball into the roof of the net.

This however unsettled SJR and Notts grew into the game and from one of their better moves the ball fell to the edge of the box where a Notts player smashed an unstoppable shot past Olivia Walker for the equaliser.

The game was back in the balance and so was the possession stakes, Murphy broke away again but hit her first time shot wide. SJR then switched off from a deep cross and the Notts attacker was in, Olivia Walker showed tremendous courage and blocked the shot expertly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The next goal would be vital and SJR recieved a free kick when Millee Clarke was fouled just to the left of the Notts penalty area.

Clarke took the kick herself and put a great ball onto the head of Lauren Cundy who came in on the back post to nod the ball into the goal.

As the game was heading for half time SJR had a corner which Murphy wipped in onto the keeper. With the ball bouncing around Clarke smashed the ball into the goal to give SJR and half time lead

The second half had SJR on the front foot from the start and Emily Myatt went on a great run which saw her fire the ball over the bar. Beth Scarll, Autumn Marshall, Amy O Brien, Alice Hill and Rachael Bell along with Lister and Cundy were starting to really bounce the ball about. SJR were looking threatening every time they went forward. It was another corner that produced the fourth goal, as Murphy delivered another wicked delivery, this time after a scramble Myatt fired the ball into the net.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another long range shot from Notts was equal too by Walker. Another lovely passing move saw Mille Clarke get set free and she went through and shoved the ball past the keeper for number five.

A similar move saw Millee Clarke get played through again and she made no mistake in scoring her fourth of the afternoon and SJRs sixth.

SJR started to ring the changes as they looked towards Thursday's fixture with Chesterfield.

Jade Henderson and Robyn Snee made their competitive SJR debuts. Lilly Brown and Naomi Childerley entered the field of play. Notts had a shot which forced another great save from Walker, Lister made a brilliant block as the Notts player pulled the trigger from around 8 yards out.

Autumn Marshall, had two long range efforts in the latter stages and Beth Scarll struck a shot which was blocked by a Notts defender, before SJR eased to victory.