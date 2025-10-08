SJR Women make club history in the FA Cup

Lauren Brogan

SJR Women have made club history after progressing to the FA Cup first round proper for the first time in their history.

Lauren Brogan (3), Mathilda Evans (2), Millie Clarke, Amy O’Brien, Rachael Bell (pen), Sarah Roberts all scored as rampant SJR beat Brookside Athletic 9-1 away.

Having fallen at the same stage in each of the previous two seasons, SJR Worksop finally broke their third-round curse with a stunning 9–1 victory over Brookside Athletic to reach the First Round Proper of the FA Cup for the first time in their history.

Despite the emphatic scoreline, this was no easy tie on paper. Brookside had comfortably beaten opponents from SJR’s own division in the previous round, and the Worksop side knew they would need to be sharp from the off.

Mathilda Evans

They were. Within the first minute, Millie Clarke slotted home after a clever one-two from a throw-in and a whipped cross from Lauren Cundy, calming any early nerves.

Brookside almost hit back immediately after capitalising on a misplaced pass, but their effort went wide of Rhianne Stocks’ post.

SJR thought they had doubled their lead soon after when Lauren Brogan rolled the ball home, only to be flagged offside in controversial fashion. But the pressure continued, and when Brogan’s shot was saved following another well-worked throw-in routine, Mathilda Evans was on hand to tap in the rebound for 2–0.

The visitors looked full of confidence, and from a set-piece routine, Brogan volleyed home unmarked to make it three. Moments later, she danced through the Brookside defence to grab her second and SJR’s fourth, putting the tie firmly in their control.

Brookside did pull one back after some adventurous SJR attack left space at the back, and a sweeping move ended with a goal.

Shortly after, Evans won the ball high up the pitch and played in Clarke, who was fouled in the box. Rachael Bell made no mistake from the spot, firing into the top corner to make it 5–1 at half-time.

SJR’s second-half instructions were clear: stay composed and finish the job. They did just that.

Early in the half, Beth Scarll delivered a perfect cross from the left for O’Brien to score her second FA Cup goal in as many rounds.

Moments later, relentless pressing from Steph Bowler and Scarll set up another flowing move, ending with Evans sweeping home her second of the day after Clarke’s shot was parried.

Brogan completed her hat-trick with a brave header from close range after Clarke’s pressure forced a defensive mistake, and Sarah Roberts rounded off the scoring with a clinical volley from an Emily Murphy corner.

The final whistle confirmed a historic day for SJR Worksop, who now march into the First Round Proper, where they will face Hednesford Town away.

Manager and players alike could take pride in an all-round team performance, full of energy, creativity, and determination. Brookside, to their credit, battled until the end and never let their heads drop.

SJR now turn their attention to back-to-back meetings with Anstey Nomads in the League Cup and League before their big FA Cup adventure continues.

