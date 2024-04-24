Watch more of our videos on Shots!

SJR made a nervy start and the game was backwards and forwards with neither team getting a grip.The turning point seemed to arrive on the 10 minute mark when a Grimsby player handled the ball in the penalty area. Unfortunately Emily Murphy failed to convert the spot kick.SJR thought they would rue this missed opportunity, but not long after the miss they started to gain some confidence and move the ball around the pitch.

During one of these passing phases the ball arrived to Beth Gingell, who turned and smashed the ball into the net.Lauren Cundy, Sarah Harvey and Shannon Brookes were starting to control the game in midfield and were picking passes and finding the feet of Amy O’Brien, Naomi Childerley, Gingell and Murphy.It was from one of these combinations that Murphy broke free and beat the Grimsby goalkeeper to double the lead.SJR were starting to look comfortable and were now controlling the game. Another flowing move starting from the back led to Murphy finding herself free on the right. Her delivery into the box was superb, but Gingell couldn't quite divert her header on target.Gingell again fired wide after Cundy had opened up room for the shot with her movement off the ball.With Gingell pulling the strings up top and the midfield controlling the game, SJR were looking rampant and a cross from Childerley couldn't be converted at the back post by Amy O’Brien.Abbie Lister, Rachael Bell and Lucie Spendiff were immense at the back and along with Olivia Walker were looking a very solid unit.SJR missed another couple of decent chances as the first half drew to a close.

The second half started with SJR making a couple of changes to help rest legs ready for the push towards the end of the game.

Shannon Brookes in action for SJR against Grimsby.

Soon it was Gingell spinning on the edge of the box and shooting at goal, the Grimsby keeper saved it but the shot fell to the feet of Lilly Brown to bag another goal for the team.Another flowing move ended with O'Brien just shooting wide at full stretch.A succession of corners produced a goalmouth scramble that had at least four SJR players having their shots blocked before a goal kick was awarded.The next corner produced the next goal as another scramble ensued, but this time Rachael Bell powered her way through to force the ball over the line.Aimee Roper was starting to be involved in everything good that SJR were doing and she delivered a great ball into the area, again though it went begging.A great move produced a pinpoint cross from Childerley, and it was Murphy who cushoned the ball expertly to the side of the keeper for number five.Lauren Bell was producing a lot of great moments for SJR and she skipped along the edge of the box, before bending a shot that looked like it was destined for the top of the net, but Grimsby's keeper was equal to it and pushed it over the bar.Lilly Brown broke away and looked for all the world she was going to add another goal, but surprisingly pushed it wide.Murphy had a golden chance moments later but sent the ball over the bar.It was a performance that was professional and did the job required on the day.