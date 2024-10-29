SJR Women furious at abandonment

SJR WORKSOP

On the back of a winless run SJR visited the current league leaders Chesterfield Ladies. It was going to be another difficult afternoon on the cards.The management rang the changes from the previous game and this seemed to be a positive move as SJR started brightly.On the fifth minute a good SJR move resulted in the ball finding Mille Clarke who bent a shot just wide of the Chesterfield goal.Another SJR move resulted in the ball finding Lauren Cundys feet and with the keeper on the floor and Cundy thinking she was off side the ball went agaonisimgly wide of the empty net.Chesterfield put a good move together and ended with the ball smashing off the post.This was a let off for SJR who then went on the attack themselves with Myatt firing a shot just wide of the target.The game became a bit of a stalemate as both teams were feeling each other out.Chesterfields attacks were being thwarted by the SJR defence with Charlotte Finch, Lauren Brogan, Lauren Cundy, Amy O Brien making sure there was no way through. Rachael Bell was immense in the air and along with Finch they were making sure that Chesterfields set pieces were being repelled.The returning Beth Scarll and Leah Harrison were getting on the ball and making things happen in the middle of the park with Murphy doing her selfless running up top making it difficult for Chesterfield to settle on the ball and linking play when SJR had possession.On the stroke of half time Bell got slightly suckered into a challenge and Chesterfield had a penalty.At first viewing it looked a little harsh, but unfortunately it gave the Chesterfield captain the chance to convert from the spot, which she did.

Going in at half time one down was a kick in the pants after how well the girls had played in the first half.However the mood at half time was positive and the ladies were confident they could get something from the game.Chesterfield put a move together down their right which resulted in the ball flying over the SJR bar from close range.Olivia Walker had another good game in goal which would turn out to be her last as she moves on to play for the Doncaster Belles. We wish Olivia all the luck in the world with her new venture.But this let off spurred SJR on, another strike from the lively Myatt went wide and Scarll and the prolific Clarke combined for the latter to shoot straight at the keeper.The moment of the match happened when Scarll and Myatt combined to put Myatt on one of her runs which looked to have got away from her, as the Chesterfield defender was looking to clear the ball Myatt put her foot in to win the tackle, the ball broke to Clarke who hit the ball into the corner of the goal.It was a well deserved equaliser, however as the ball went into the goal, unfortunately the Chesterfield keeper injured herself trying to make the save.This was a serious looking injury and we wish her a speedy recovery.We found ourselves in a similar position to this last season when Ayesha Stead unfortunately broke her leg.This time though the referee elected to abandon the game at this point.Leaving the Millee Clarke goal the last kick of a very good football match.A big improvement from SJR and they showed a performance and a discipline that the SJR management knew was in the squad all along. With a week off the SJR management will be making sure the ladies can keep up the standards they set Sunday for the next game and beyond.