SJR Women Development shock Charnock Ridgeway in League Cup

SJR Worksop Women’s Development team sprung a shock after beating higher division Charnock Ridgeway 5-2 in the League Cup.

Charnock are a league above SJR Worksop, who currently sit third in their league.

SJR looked to start quickly and play their style of football.

With a back line of Evie Richardson, Lucie Spendiff, Deysha Pressley and Ebony Griffiths SJR looked strong defensively, limiting Charnock chances at the start of the game.

SJR Development's Elissa Dixon. Photo by Graham Pool.

SJR stopped Charnock’s attack through a great pinch by Ebony Griffiths, who then played a great ball to Aimee Roper.

Roper set off down the wing and looked to send over a cross, however the ball ended up lobbing the Charnock keeper and found its way into the back of the net.

SJR made a substitution, taking off Evie Richardson with Imogen Bownes coming on to slot into the back four.

And she made an instant impact, stopping a good counter attack from Charnock.

SJR continued to put pressure on Charnock and pass the ball around them.

Then one ball through their defence pressured the keeper. Elissa Dixon charged down the Charnock keeper as a clever flick took the ball past her and then finished into an open net.

SJR then made use of their substitutes as Tammy Hessey came on for Elissa Dixon.

Straight from the kick off, more pressure was put on the Charnock defence through Tammy Hessey and Beth Roe.

The Worksop side then found the back of the net again through Beth Roe after a long range shot was spilled by the Charnock keeper and Roe followed the shot in.

Then some great football saw SJR create another chance, but this time Charnock defended well.

The pressure around the Charnock penalty area was high and SJR took advantage as a long range shot from Shannon Brooks found its way through and into the net.

After the break Charnock tried to come out, wanting to gain some goals back, and they did when a long range shot found the back of the SJR net.

This woke up SJR to try to extend their lead even more, which they did through Elissa Dixon.

A great ball to Dixon saw her take on the keeper and find the back of the net for the second time in the game.

Then the contest became a little scrappy with both teams trying to get hold of the ball and take control of the game.

Through all the scrappiness Charnock managed to grab another goal back with another a long shot that went high into the sun, which made it difficult to see, and past the keeper.

The game continued to be scrappy up until the final whistle as SJR held strong to reach the next round.