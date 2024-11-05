SJR Women Dev get the better of Dronfield

SJR Worksop looked to do the double over Dronfield Town Ladies Fc as they faced them at their ground and SJR being the victors in the last face off.

SJR Worksop started slow in the first half and took their time to get a hold of the game. The first half saw both teams trying to figure out each other.

SJR made a change in the first half debutant Izzy Love coming off and Ayesha Stead coming on in the midfield, after this it seemed that SJR started to relax and get a hold of the game.

After this SJR found the way into the game with Elissa Dixon pressing the Dronfield defence to force their clearance find Lily Brown’s feet who then slotted it past the Dronfield defence to link back up with Elissa Dixon. Dixon then went one on one with the Dronfield keeper and slotted it underneath the keeper and the ball found the back of the net.

SJR came out for the second half and started fast, with some good link up play at the start from Evie Richardson, Ayesha Stead, Shannon Brooks and Lauren Bell. Where they started to create chances and getting shots on the Dronfield keeper.

Again SJR put dronfield under pressure and forced Dronfield to clear the ball only for the ball to find Shannon Brooks feet who puts a great through ball for Lily Brown and Elissa Dixon to run onto and found Elissa Dixon who again went one on one with the keeper and this time slots it into the bottom corner.

After this SJR had the majority of the possession in the second half creating lots of chances on goal and making the Dronfield keeper work. SJR defence of Rachel Jenkinson, Deysha Pressley, Sarah Harvey and Evie Richardson looked good and kept Dronfield to limited chances and Lily Cooper in goal sweeping up anything that dribbled through to her.

SJR made some changes with 30 minutes to go Lauren Bell came off and Olivia Bee came on as well as Elissa Dixon off and Tayla Watkinson on.

Dronfield started to put some pressure back on SJR defence and forced a corner from the corner it was a great save from Lily Cooper to keep Dronfield strike out of the net.

From an SJR attack Dronfield quickly counted and the Dronfield striker went one on one with LilY Cooper and they found the back of the net to make it 2-1 to SJR.

This did not stop SJR from playing some good football with some good link up play. This Lily Coopers kick fell straight to Ayesha Stead who brought it down brilliantly and found a through ball to Lily Brown who went one on one with the keeper and slotted in the corner.

Dronfield kept trying to get back into the game and they found another way and the Dronfield striker again found the back of the net to make it 3-2 SJR

SJR pressed on and looked to find a way to extend their lead and they found it when Lily Brown went one on one with the keeper and the Dronfield keeper made a good save but it rebounded out only to find the feet of Tayla Watkinson who then lobbed the Dronfield keeper.