SJR Women celebrating after winning first ever cup final

SJR Women booked their place in history, winning their first-ever cup final in what was a thrilling 3-2 League Plate final win against Mansfield Town.

Coming off the back of securing Step 5 status against the odds, this performance was yet another testament to the resilience, belief, and unity that defines this team.

Pre-match adversity did little to dampen the spirit in camp. Rachael Kelly was ruled out through injury, Millee Clarke and Beth Scarll were away on holiday, and Emily Myatt had only just landed back in the UK at 8:30am.

Yet, despite the challenges, SJR showed they were ready for the fight.

The game started with SJR on the front foot. The ever-threatening Murphy was constantly looking to break in behind, and it wasn’t long before the pressure told. Alice Hill delivered a sublime through ball, which Laura Ferguson latched onto. With pace, power and poise, Ferguson slotted home to give SJR the lead.

However, the opener sparked a lull, and Mansfield took advantage. Murphy struck the post in what could have doubled the lead, and Mansfield responded instantly, capitalising on a mix-up to level the score before half-time.

After the break, Mansfield came out with intensity and soon took the lead. Many teams would have crumbled, but not this group. Led by the outstanding Leah Harrison in midfield—backed superbly by Murphy and Lauren Bell—SJR regained their composure and fight.

A long throw from the ever-reliable Lauren Cundy caused chaos, and Ferguson, full of determination, fired in her second to make it 2–2.

The momentum had shifted. Amy O’Brien began tormenting Mansfield down the left, while Ferguson and Leah Hardy continued to pose a constant threat. It was O’Brien who was brought down in the box, winning a crucial penalty. Up stepped Rachael Bell—cool, calm, experienced. Despite Mansfield’s attempts to distract her, she smashed home the winner.

As nerves crept in during the final minutes, the back line stood firm. Charlotte Finch, the classy Lauren Brogan, and Bell showed all their experience, protected by the league’s standout goalkeeper, Emily Hallam.

This cup final victory caps off an unforgettable season for SJR Women.