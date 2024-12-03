SJR women are back on track

Millee Clarke

SJR Worksop Ladies faced a tough away fixture against Basford United, seeking to avenge their 6–2 defeat in the reverse encounter.

Determined to avoid a repeat of that disappointing performance, SJR started the match on the front foot, asserting their dominance from the first whistle.

The midfield trio of Lauren Brogan, Rachael Kelly, and Lauren Bell set the tone early, relentlessly pressing the opposition and breaking up Basford’s attempts to build momentum. Bell, recently reinstated into the squad, justified her inclusion with tireless running and defensive work that often goes unnoticed. One of her efforts almost broke through the Basford defense, though the SJR forwards couldn’t quite capitalize.

The game was evenly contested until Rachael Kelly disrupted the Basford backline, forcing a mistimed header that fell to striker Millee Clarke. From 20 yards out, Clarke shifted the ball onto her right foot and unleashed an unstoppable strike into the top corner to give SJR the lead.

Barely a minute later, SJR doubled their advantage. Amy O’Brien won possession and combined with Mia McDonald to set up a flowing move. Captain Charlotte Finch delivered a pinpoint pass to Emily Murphy, who coolly lobbed the Basford goalkeeper to make it 2–0. This quickfire double energized SJR, who saw out the first half with confidence, highlighted by Lauren Cundy’s composed play in midfield just before the referee’s halftime whistle.

SJR emerged from the break determined to score the crucial next goal. The attacking quartet of McDonald, Kelly, Clarke, and Murphy continued to cause problems for the Basford defense with relentless pressure. Clarke came agonizingly close to a second goal when she rounded the goalkeeper, only for her shot to be cleared off the line.

A flowing team move exemplified SJR’s confidence and cohesion. Starting with Kelly and Alice Hill winning possession, the ball moved through Clarke, McDonald, and Murphy before Finch found Hill again. Hill played it to Rachael Bell, who linked up with Finch to release Cundy, but the final ball was narrowly miscontrolled.

Basford responded by switching their system and pressed hard in the final 10 minutes, showing their quality at this level. However, SJR’s defense, led by Cundy, Finch, both Bells, Hill, and O’Brien, held firm. Goalkeeper Emily Hallam, making her debut, was outstanding, pulling off several vital saves to preserve the clean sheet.

New signing Laura Ferguson nearly added a third, unleashing a long-range effort that skimmed just over the bar. The match ended fittingly with a crunching tackle from Cundy on the wing, epitomizing the commitment and determination of the entire team.