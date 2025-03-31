SJR Vets warm up for cup final with big win over Askern MW

Jay Hayword in action. Pic: Graham Pool

With just over a week until their cup final, SJR Worksop’s Over 35s delivered a dominant and professional performance, sweeping aside Askern MW with a commanding 5-0 victory.

From the outset, SJR looked sharp, displaying better shape and balance as they took control of the game early. Their strong start was quickly rewarded when the returning Wiltshire turned smartly and finished clinically to open the scoring.

Moments later, Ryde and Grayson combined well in midfield to set up Shane Whaley, who rifled an unstoppable shot into the top corner. Whaley was at it again soon after, latching onto another well-worked move from back to front before calmly slotting home into the bottom corner.

In the second half, SJR made several changes, but their dominance remained. Two substitutes combined for the fourth goal, with Paul Staniforth delivering a pinpoint cross for James Munson to head home. Later in the game, Staniforth got on the scoresheet himself, netting his first goal since joining the club.

It was a confident and professional display from SJR, with Jay Hopwood particularly impressive, standing out for his relentless work rate and ability to carry the ball forward. A strong performance at the perfect time as they head into their cup final preparations.