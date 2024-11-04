SJR Vets suffer first loss

By Andrew Guest
Contributor
Published 4th Nov 2024, 19:43 BST
Updated 5th Nov 2024, 08:22 BST
SJR Vets suffered their first loss ot the against Dronfield from the league above.

SJR Vets suffered their first loss ot the against Dronfield from the league above.

Most Popular

Dronfield sucker punched early on scoring after 20 seconds with a fantastic strike.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

SJR then went on to dominate, but a number of 1/2 chances were wasted. Then around the 30min Dronfield grabbed a second with only their second shot.

Pete Scottplaceholder image
Pete Scott

Pete Scott was introduced and he instantly found a great pass to put Munson who lobbed the goalkeeper.

It was one way traffic in the second half but again Chances were wasted. Dronfield then went down to 10 men but almost immediately sneaked a 3rd.

SJR responded well and Jay Bownes put in a great ball for Chris Rawson to head home. SJR pushed for an equaliser but Dronfield hung on.

Back to league action this Saturday.1.30pm Kick off at Manton Club

Related topics:Chris Rawson
News you can trust since 1895
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice