SJR Vets suffer first loss

SJR Vets suffered their first loss ot the against Dronfield from the league above.

Dronfield sucker punched early on scoring after 20 seconds with a fantastic strike.

SJR then went on to dominate, but a number of 1/2 chances were wasted. Then around the 30min Dronfield grabbed a second with only their second shot.

Pete Scott

Pete Scott was introduced and he instantly found a great pass to put Munson who lobbed the goalkeeper.

It was one way traffic in the second half but again Chances were wasted. Dronfield then went down to 10 men but almost immediately sneaked a 3rd.

SJR responded well and Jay Bownes put in a great ball for Chris Rawson to head home. SJR pushed for an equaliser but Dronfield hung on.

Back to league action this Saturday.1.30pm Kick off at Manton Club