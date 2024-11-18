SJR VETS find a way to win
It was during this period 4 goals were scored.Pheasant grabbed an early lead when there was a defensive mix up, but we equalised rapidly when Shane Whaley tried 3 bicycle kicks in a row with the 3rd going in off the post.
Pheasant caught us on a counter to retake the lead, but Wiltshire fired back again immediately with a classy finish after great work from Hopwood.
Danny Scott arrived on the 25th minute but almost immediately Ian Smith suffered a groin strain but with no subs had to grind through.
The second half we come out immediately and Wiltshire fired us infront.
The first 25 min had taken its toll and Pheasant were making a lot of subs but they were still struggling to get through SJR.
With 20min to go Guest was took out with a two footed challenge and hobbled through for the last 20mins.
SJR pretty much down to 9 men had to sit in, but held out with Adam Beard producing 3 top saves.
Credit to every single player, with stand out performances coming from Whaley and Hopwood.
If you're interested in playing for our Over 35's drop us a message.
Pheasant Inn 2 vs 3 SJR Worksop
Goals - Shane Whaley, Daniel Wiltshire x2
Man of the Match - Shane Whale