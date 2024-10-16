SJR Veterans stay unbeaten and go top after 6-0 thrashing of Hemsworth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

SJR Worksop Over -35 Veterans remain undefeated after a 6-0 home win over Hemsworth MW.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That made it four wins and a draw and saw them go top.

But, despite the scoreline making this appear an easy contest, it was far from it on the day.

With a number of absentees and players dropping out pre-match, it required the team to be reshuffled considerably.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SJR Man of the Match Daniel Wiltshire.

However, SJR got off to a good start when a Lewis Grayson free kick was palmed out only for Martin Williams to tap home.

Hemsworth then had a 20 minute spell of pressure with SJR trying to sort their shape and roles.

But SJR sucker-punched in quick succession when Andrew Guest headed home a corner, and two minutes later played a give and go with Jay Hopwood, who finished smartly.

SJR then had their best spell, moving the ball properly with Daniel Wiltshire starting to pull the strings, and it was his classy ball to Danny Scott who then crossed for Shane Whaley to make it 4-0.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hemsworth come out in the second half and had a decent amount of possession and some SJR players were carrying knocks and had to go off Injured.

But again SJR countered them with two more goals, first through Whaley after a good pass from Ian Smith, then James Munson finished from two yards after another good move.

SJR Player of the Match was Daniel Wiltshire.