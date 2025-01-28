SJR Veterans stay unbeaten after thrilling win

David Heaver

SJR Worksop Veterans extended their unbeaten run with an impressive 5-3 victory away at Denaby United.

It was thanks to a dominant first-half performance that saw them storm into a commanding 5-0 lead by halftime.

The match began with a moment of brilliance from Man of the Match David Alder Heaver, who opened the scoring with a goal-of-the-season contender – a strike that set the tone for SJR’s electric first 45 minutes.

Nath Clayton soon doubled the advantage with a composed left-footed finish, guiding the ball into the net with precision. The ever-reliable Daniel Wiltshire then stepped up to convert from the penalty spot, adding a third.

Shane Whaley made an instant impact on his return, showing great composure to round the goalkeeper and slot home SJR’s fourth. Moments before the halftime whistle, Wiltshire struck again, lofting the ball over the keeper with a perfectly timed lob to secure his brace and SJR’s fifth of the match.

The second half, however, was a different story. A combination of tactical changes, worsening pitch conditions, and a drop in intensity allowed Denaby to find a way back into the game. The hosts capitalized on errors to score three times, but SJR’s first-half dominance ensured the comeback was too little, too late.