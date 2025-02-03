SJR Veterans progress into cup semi-final with battling win
They face the only team to take points off them in the league so far this season.
It started off with both defences on top with SJR having more of the ball but Mind Over Matter looking a threat.
SJR started getting more room and put a move together from the back with Lewis Grayson at the heart of it, it eventually ended up with Daniel Wiltshire who capitalised on a misplaced goalkeeper, finishing clinically.
The second half was a very similar affair, with SJR having to bring off Wiltshire. Lee Whatley came on to make his debut and put in a fine display, hardly giving the ball away.
Mind Over Matter threw bodies forward, but rarely threatened with the back four defending solidly.