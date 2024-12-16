SJR veterans earn a dramatic win to back to the top of the table

Daniel Wiltshire

After a month-long break, our vets returned to action with a thrilling comeback on the 3G pitch at Dronfield.

From the outset, SJR Worksop dominated possession, and it took just 20 minutes to unlock the opposition defence, with Jay Bownes finishing off a fantastic team move.

Despite continued pressure, SJR couldn’t find a second goal, and just before halftime, a ricochet saw the ball end up in the back of their net, leveling the score at 1-1.

The second half saw SJR ramp up the intensity, only to have two goals disallowed—one from Bownes and another from Wiltshire. Against the run of play, Dronfield took the lead on the counter. However, James Munson responded instantly with a smart finish to make it 2-2. Yet, just moments later, Dronfield regained the advantage.

Determined to turn the tide, SJR switched to a 3-5-2 formation and began to dominate once more. Wiltshire came agonizingly close to equalizing, hitting the post before finally making it 3-3 with just five minutes left on the clock.

In the dying moments of the match, Andrew Guest launched a long ball to Danny Scott, who teed up Wiltshire. Drawing a foul in the box, Wiltshire earned a penalty and stepped up to coolly convert, sealing a dramatic 4-3 victory for SJR.

The win keeps SJR Worksop unbeaten and propels them back to the top of the league.