SJR U21's win derby against Harworth

SJR Worksop U21's claimed the bragging rights with a 2-0 win at Harworth.

SJR again started very slow and could have been behind by 2-0 within the first 5 minutes if it hadn’t have been for a strong couple of saves and commands from Tom Hill on his under 21 debut.

Gradually we gained a bit of control, had some good chances, played the ball out wide to the wings to Jamie Mudd and Jaiden Pigott and saw George Colton come close on a couple of occasions.

With 15 minutes to go in the first half SJR edged their way in front from great work on the right by Joe Bean and great movement from George Colton to plant a header to the roof of the net.

Again SJR started very slow as Harworth came on strong in search of an equaliser, having one cleared off the line and another hitting the post.

SJR steadied themselves and gained control of the match with Aaron Redfern and Leon Hulme making darting runs at the heart of Harworths defence and eating away valuable minutes running down the clock.

On numerous occasions SJR came close after working the ball in the wings and through the midfield with strong passes leading to dangerous runs into the box.

With five minutes left there was great link up play between George Colton and Joe Bean which saw Joe Bean dance his way through the Harworth defence to put the game out of reach for the opposition side and sparked wild celebrations from our SJR lads.