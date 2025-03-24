SJR U21's get a first win after beating Barnsley Town

ACTION SHOT

SJR Worksop picked up a landmark 3-1 win over Barnsley.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Goals from James Hamilton, Leon Hulme and Jacob Reynolds sealed the win.

SJR Worksop started the match in style, playing with confidence and controlling possession from the outset.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their early dominance was rewarded when a pinpoint cross from the wing found James Hamilton at the back post. Showing great composure, he calmly slotted the ball past the goalkeeper to give SJR a deserved lead.

The home side continued to dictate the tempo, creating multiple chances, but the Barnsley Town goalkeeper produced a series of excellent saves to keep his team in the game. Despite their dominance, SJR went into halftime with just a 1-0 advantage.

The second half saw five changes for SJR, which momentarily shifted the balance of the game. Barnsley Town grew into the contest, carving out a few decent opportunities, but a rock-solid defensive display from Kieran Wright, Jacob Reynolds, and Connor Watson, along with crucial saves from Joseph in goal, kept them at bay.SJR doubled their lead midway through the second half after some fantastic link-up play between Aaron Redfern and Jaiden Pigot, who set up Leon Hulme to finish clinically.

However, Barnsley capitalized on a defensive lapse from SJR to pull a goal back, making it 2-1.Despite the setback, SJR remained in control and continued to push forward. Their dominance was finally sealed when Jacob Reynolds cut inside and unleashed a stunning strike into the top corner, securing a well-earned 3-1 victory.A commanding performance from SJR, who played some excellent football and secured their first win of the season.