SJR U10's acadmy build up experience on the national stage
The side, who play in the Rotherham Junior Premier League, qualified for the JPL national tournament in Warwick after they won their league title and then won a regional play-off place.
It came on the back of a great second half to the season. Since the new year in the 13 matches played they have won 11 including winning their last nine games to take the title.
The boys had a great day out at the National tournament playing teams from all over England. Although they were unbeaten in all matches luck wasnt on their side meaning they drew a couple of games they dominated and deserved to win.
Unfortunately they therefore didnt top the group so didnt make the final but did draw against the team that won the final. The lads should be very proud of getting there and having a great second half of the season.