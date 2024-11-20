SJR suffer fourth defeat on the bounce as Hatfield complete a double

Leon Larcombe -Loftus in action for SJR. Photo by Graham Pool.

SJR Worksop suffered a fourth defeat on the bounce as they went down 3-1 away at Hatfield in the CML Premier North on Saturday.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After an eventful game only a few weeks ago saw Hatfield win 2-1 at SJR, the Worksop side travelled for the return fixture.

Both sides looking threatening going forward in the first half and SJR thought they taken the lead early with a nice volley by Joe Bean into the bottom corner only to be ruled out for offside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After 20 minutes Hatfield netted the first goal of the game when a poor clearance from the away side went straight to the Hatfield attacker who then crossed to find his man, who poked it in to take the lead.

Both sides never really took the foot off the pedal and the remainder of the half was pretty even throughout.

SJR started the better after the break, immediately close to getting back into the game with some great work down the left hand side found Perry, who’s shot was blocked on the line by a Hatfield defender.

But similar to the first half, both teams were looking threatening in the final third with Hatfield having a couple of half chances of their own.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bean was the man to find the equaliser for SJR after a quickly taken corner short was bounced back to him and an early shot caught the keeper off guard and found the near bottom corner.

SJR looked to step up a gear and piled on the pressure to find a way to take the lead, but with another disallowed goal for offside by Bean, luck just didn’t seem to be on SJR’s side.

Hatfield soaked up the pressure well and managed to kill the game by finding a second with around 10 minutes left. A scramble inside the six yard box saw the Hatfield striker first to pick yp the second ball and find the back of the net.

With only minutes remaining Hatfield added the third and final goal of the game with a ball over the top to catch out the SJR back line and the Hatfield attacker slotting it home to seal the win.

It was a tough afternoon on the road for SJR, whose luck at the minute just doesn’t seem to be there.

But they need to move on and look to making it right in this week’s fixture at home to Blidworth.