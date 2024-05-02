SJR started to ramp up the authority by playing down the flanks along with slick one touch passing. Again creating chances on goal but not testing the keeper enough to score anymore goals 1-0 at HT.The 2nd half started sluggish and SJR paid the price with Barlborough levelling the score to 1-1. SJR pushed on and battle hard to get back in front through Myatt. Myatt went through on 1 on 1 with the keeper and fired it into the net to make it 2-1. Barlborough struck back to level the game for the 2nd time in the game 2-2. The goal from Barlborough was struck well and nothing Gina SJR keeper could do about it. SJR stepped it up to try and find another goal to go back in front and they found it through Myatt again who made it 3-2 to SJR Then Sosan worked hard to get past her defenders and latched on to the ball and found the back of the net to make it 4-2 to SJR. There was a definite pattern to this game and as soon as we went 4-2 up SJR relaxed and got caught out again by Barlborough who made the score 4-3. Then there was a nervy moments right near the end of the match when Barlborough got a free kick on the edge of the area luckily for SJR the free kick went to the side of the net.