SJR needed a win to be crowned East Midlands Counties North champions, but the day didn't start so well with pouring rain forcing SJR to move venues due to a waterlogged pitch.Being a Bassetlaw derby against improved Retford added flavour to the game.SJR started brightly and inside two minutes found themselves a goal to the good when the prolific Emily Murphy found herself through and shoved the ball past the keeper.What should have been a nerve-settling goal only produced more drama as from a free kick on the edge of the box, up stepped the Retford captain to expertly bend home the free kick, giving Walker no chance.This started the nerves again, but at this point it produced SJR’s best spell of the game.A succession of corners were forced by SJR and Aimee Roper produced some great deliveries, one hitting the right area for Shannon Brookes to run onto and head into the net.Not long after, the impressive Leah Hardy struck a thunderbolt of a shot from distance that flew past the Retford goalkeeper and into the goal.Fom another spell of Retford possession a loose throw in was pounced upon by SJR and they broke away and a square ball was tapped into the net by Emily Myatt to continue her impressive goalscoring season.That made it 4-1, but this certainly wasn't the end of the scoring as the goal that changed the game came next when another Retford free kick caused panic in the SJR defence and was pounced upon by the Retford forward to smash into the goal.

The half-time 4-2 scoreline meant that the next goal would be important.The second half brought SJR on the front foot, but gradually Retford started to get on top.SJR brought on fresh legs and with 15 minutes left SJR looked to be all in as the waves of Retford possession kept coming.The pressure paid off as the Retford full back found herself free on the edge of the box and bent the ball over Walker to pull them within a goal.Another dangerous free kick around the edge of the penalty area saw a well struck shot heading for the corner of the goal until Walker produced a moment of genius to keep it out.SJR were riding their luck at this point and with time running out a last minute controversial penalty was awarded to Retford.With the season appearing to be over with what looked like the last kick of the season, heartbreak was on the cards.Up stepped the impressive number 10 from Retford, but Walker produced the moment of the game as she saved the spot kick.Retford deserved more on the day, but over the course of the season SJR deserved the title, having lost only two games in the league all season and scoring 50 goals.A club spokesman said: “With everything that the ladies have had thrown at them over the last couple of years, to have won the league is a remarkable achievement from them.“I hope their celebrations were enjoyable and forge some lifetime memories for them, because if any team deserves to celebrate it's these ladies – congratulations.”