Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

SJR Worksop fell just short of progressing to the next round of the CML Buckingham Insurance League Cup after losing out on penalties to Staveley Reserve after the sides had drawn 2-2.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A good start to the game saw both sides pushing on the front foot right from the off to try to find the first goal of the game, but the SJR back line soaked up most of the danger, limiting Staveley’s chances.

Possession seemed to be evenly matched throughout the first half with SJR having the better chances to take an early lead, but they couldn’t capitalise leaving the scoreline 0-0 at half-time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Right away on the restart, after some great play, Joe Bean found himself one-on-one with the keeper, however his shot trickled just past the outside of the post.

Joe Bean - on target against Staveley in cup exit.

Instead, Staveley found the first goal of the game after the SJR back line was caught napping.

Their attacker was through in acres of space and squared it through and the Staveley player smashed the back of the net to take the lead.

SJR managed a reply shortly after, following some great work by Matthew Templeton to beat his man down the left hand side and then cross into the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A failed clearance from a Staveley defender fell to Joe Bean, who slotted it into the back of the net nicely to get his first goal for the senior side bringing the score back level.

But only moments later Staveley found a bit of luck to take the lead once again.

After a scramble on the edge of the SJR box, the ball fell to the Staveley man who scooped his shot high which caught out keeper Darren Smith, lobbing him to take the lead again.

With the game coming to a close, SJR piled on the pressure to try to keep their hopes alive but just couldn’t find any luck with some great chances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But, finally Daniel Fitzakerly hit a thunderous shot on the half volley from the edge of the box and found the top corner to bring the score back level.

With only seconds remaining SJR piled on the pressure for a winner, but the full time whistle came at the wrong time.

The tie went straight to penalties and SJR lost the shootout 5-3.