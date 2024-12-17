SJR get the better of Yorkshire Main again

Luke Tong

After last week’s impressive victory, the SJR Worksop men’s side travelled to Yorkshire Main in search of back-to-back wins in what is traditionally a tightly contested fixture.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After last week’s impressive victory, the SJR Worksop men’s side traveled to Yorkshire Main in search of back-to-back wins in what is traditionally a tightly contested fixture.

The game began evenly, with both teams battling for control and creating few clear chances in the opening stages. The first significant opportunity came in the 27th minute, when Alex Bennet unleashed a powerful shot from the left-hand side, only to see it crash off the crossbar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The breakthrough arrived around the 30-minute mark. A long throw into the box was met by Luke Tongue, whose deft header flicked into the far corner, giving SJR a 1-0 lead. Despite SJR being the more dangerous side in the first half—and even having a strong penalty shout—the score remained 1-0 at halftime.

Yorkshire Main started the second half with renewed energy, making tactical adjustments to pile pressure on the SJR backline. However, SJR continued to look threatening on the counterattack, creating several chances but struggling to convert them.

The decisive second goal came from a well-worked move inside the box. Joe Bean’s initial attempt sliced into the air, landing perfectly for Liam Cross on the edge of the area. He struck it first-time, drilling the ball into the bottom corner to make it 2-0.

From that point, SJR controlled the game, frustrating the hosts as tensions boiled over. Yorkshire Main finished the match with only eight players after three red cards were shown in the latter stages. Despite the heated atmosphere, SJR maintained their composure, created additional chances, and held firm to secure a clean sheet and a valuable three points.