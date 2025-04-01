SJR edge closer to league title with dominant win over Dronfield

Ebony GRIFFITHS

SJR Worksop Women’s Development beat Dronfield 6-1 to move nearer to title glory.

With the league title in sight, SJR Worksop Women’s Development needed three wins from their remaining three games. Facing Dronfield FC for the first time this season, SJR delivered a commanding performance to extend their lead at the top of the table.

From the opening whistle, SJR asserted dominance, controlling possession and creating early chances. Their attacking intent was rewarded when Katie Baldwin picked up a pass from Tammy Hessey, drove down the wing, and unleashed a powerful strike past the Dronfield goalkeeper.

SJR continued to press high, with Lily Brown and Elissa Dixon both finding themselves in one-on-one situations but unable to convert. However, relentless pressure soon paid off when Elissa Dixon found space behind the Dronfield defence and coolly slotted the ball into the net.

Dronfield responded as SJR momentarily dropped their intensity. A rare attacking move saw the visitors break through, and their striker squeezed a shot past Abbie Kent from a tight angle to pull one back

To regain control, SJR made substitutions, introducing Tayla Watkinson, Beth Roe, and Ebony Griffiths. The changes had an immediate impact, with Tayla Watkinson extending the lead after latching onto a cross and finishing clinically.

SJR’s defensive unit, led by Evie Richardson, Lucie Spendiff, and Ebony Griffiths, remained solid, preventing any further Dronfield threats before halftime.

SJR picked up where they left off, dictating play and creating several goal-scoring opportunities. Elissa Dixon and Lily Brown continued to test the Dronfield goalkeeper but were unable to convert their chances.

The pressure paid off when a free kick was awarded on the left side. Aimee Roper stepped up and delivered a dangerous ball into the box, prompting a Dronfield defender to handle it on the line. Despite no card being shown, a penalty was awarded. Roper made no mistake from the spot, calmly slotting home.

SJR’s midfield, consisting of Aimee Roper, Ayesha Stead, Deysha Pressley, Lauren Bell, and Katie Baldwin, controlled the tempo, switching play effortlessly. This dominance created space for Lauren Bell, who fired a precise shot from the edge of the box into the bottom corner.

SJR refused to let up, and Aimee Roper added her second of the game with a fantastic solo effort. Cutting in from the wing, she found space before unleashing a strike that nestled into the back of the net.