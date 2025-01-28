SJR earn point with last-gasp leveller

Regan Millard

Another thrilling derby day unfolded at the QTC Rockware Stadium, with SJR Worksop and Harworth Colliery serving up a 3-3 draw.

The visitors started brightly, taking an early lead through former SJR player Edwards, who calmly tapped home a well-placed cross. Harworth continued to press, and their relentless pressure paid off with a second goal. Another dangerous cross into the SJR box found Edwards unmarked, giving him plenty of time to control the ball and slot it in for his second of the match.

SJR struggled to find their rhythm in a lacklustre first half but gradually grew into the game as the clock ticked on. Despite creating a couple of good opportunities, they couldn’t capitalize, heading into the break trailing 2–0.

The second half brought a tactical reshuffle for the home side, and the introduction of Regan Millard proved to be a turning point. Millard injected energy and creativity, immediately putting SJR on the front foot. Within the opening 10 minutes of the half, the home side created two excellent chances but couldn’t find the finish they needed to get back into the game.

Persistence finally paid off when a well-worked cross into the Harworth box found Joe Bean. With a sharp first touch and a powerful strike, Bean fired home to reduce the deficit to 1–2.

However, Harworth remained a threat on the counter, and a misplaced pass in midfield allowed Edwards to break free once more. The in-form striker made no mistake, rifling his shot into the back of the net to complete his hat-trick and restore Harworth’s two-goal cushion at 1–3.

Refusing to give up, SJR piled on the pressure, determined to stay in the contest. Their efforts were rewarded when Bean beat his marker on the left wing and whipped in a low cross, which Oliver Perry smashed home to make it 2–3.

As the game edged towards full time, both teams pushed forward in search of the next, decisive goal. SJR’s relentless pressure paid off in the dying moments when a free kick was whipped into the box. Kyle Wesley found himself unmarked and guided a precise header into the bottom corner to secure a dramatic late equaliser at 3–3.