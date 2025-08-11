SJR draw Worksop Derby

SJR Men's respond with strong performance in local Derby against Worksop Town Reserves

Worksop Town Res 2 vs 2 SJR Worksop

Goals - George Mckernan & Louis Colley

Man of the Match - George Mckernan

Alex Boyd

Sponsor - On time executive travel

SJR Men’s Respond with Strong Performance in Local Derby Against Worksop Town Reserves

SJR Men travelled just 100 yards up the road to face Worksop Town Reserves, looking to bounce back from last week’s disappointing result and kick-start their season.

The game began as a tightly contested affair, with both sides enjoying early spells of possession but creating few clear-cut chances. As the first half wore on, it was the home side who looked slightly more in control, and their pressure paid off around the 38th minute. A well-delivered free kick to the back post was met by a Worksop attacker, who headed home to give the hosts a 1-0 lead going into the break.

SJR emerged for the second half with renewed energy and purpose. They pressed forward in search of an equaliser and looked far more threatening going forward. Their efforts were rewarded around the hour mark when a deep corner was headed back across goal and fell to George McKernan. Showing great composure, he smashed the ball into the roof of the net to bring the scores level at 1-1.

With the momentum swinging in their favour, the visitors pushed on in search of a winner, creating several promising chances. Just ten minutes later, their persistence paid off. After regaining possession, Louis Colley picked up the ball on the edge of the box, beat his man, and cut inside before firing a low shot past the keeper to make it 2-1 to SJR.

SJR continued to control the second half but couldn’t find the third goal to put the game to bed. That proved costly in the closing minutes. Worksop were awarded a free kick around 25 yards out, and a well-struck effort curled around the wall and into the near corner, securing a late equaliser and a share of the points for the home side.

Despite the disappointment of conceding late, it was a much-improved display from SJR – exactly the response the management team had been looking for. A positive point on the road against a well-organised Worksop side, and plenty to build on heading into Tuesday night’s home clash with Ollerton in another local derby.

Thanks to our photographer Graham Pool