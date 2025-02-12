SJR draw derby day at Kiveton

Oliver Perry

After two strong results, SJR Worksop travelled to face an in-form Kiveton MW wjhere they claimed a 1-1 draw on the 3G surface at Sheffield Olympic Park.

The game kicked off at a high tempo, with both sides showing attacking intent. Kiveton pressed forward in numbers, while SJR looked to settle into their rhythm and move the ball effectively on the artificial pitch.

Early chances came at both ends, though neither goalkeeper was seriously tested. SJR's best opportunity in the opening exchanges fell to Billy Ball, whose header from a corner narrowly missed the top corner.

At the half-hour mark, Kiveton were awarded a controversial free kick right on the edge of the area. The hosts took full advantage, curling the set piece into the bottom corner to take a 1-0 lead.

However, SJR responded quickly. Just five minutes later, Oliver Perry was brought down inside the box after a strong run, winning a penalty. Perry stepped up and confidently slotted it home to level the score.

The second half continued in the same competitive manner, with both teams pushing for the breakthrough. Kiveton enjoyed a spell of sustained pressure, but SJR's defense stood firm, and goalkeeper Darren Smith produced some excellent saves to keep them at bay. Frustration crept in for the home side, leading to a player being sin-binned, leaving Kiveton temporarily down to ten men.

SJR looked to capitalize on the numerical advantage, but Kiveton held firm defensively, ensuring the second half remained goalless. Despite both teams giving everything until the final whistle, neither could find the winner.