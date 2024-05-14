Watch more of our videos on Shots!

SJR Worksop Development drew 0-0 with Bentley Village in ther final league game of the season.

With Bentley already having secured the league title and SJR finishing runners up it was a game that was just about pride with the two teams set to meet in the cup final in two weeks time

With players injured and away on holiday it was a bare squad of 13 for us and with Bentley having there full squad available for there presentation after the game it was always going to be a tough uphill task against all the odds

42 year old Adam Beard had to stand in goal as a late replacement and showed his still great versatility when pulling off 2 brilliant saves in the first 20min but after that he was rarely troubled with the outstanding 3 in front of him of Veteran Richard Priest Divine Malakai and development old boy returning to help out Luke MorrisThe game was a battle from start to finish with both midfield’s competing for every ball and it was our captain Chris Ryde who led by example winning every 50/50 ball and taking the game to Bentley ably assisted by 17year old Harvey Taylor Brayford playing above is tender years and Kian Smith who was working is socks off to make things happen in the engine room

CALLUM EDWARDS

The best chance of the game fell to Callum Wright who lobbed the keeper when put through on goal but his effort just cleared the crossbar and bounce to safety unfortunately for us

H/t 0-0

On a red hot day the conditions were taking its toll but the lads had to battle on and keep pressing for that winning goal and first victory over our rivals

Theo Weaver and Evan Stead had ran themselves ragged down the flanks and It was Weaver who when played in down the line had a shot saved at the near post The resulting corner saw Morris hit a shot that was cleared off the line With time running out it was Veteran Priest who could no longer carry on after running himself into the ground On came Jackson Lambert to play his part in the contest Next Stead limped off to be replaced by Toby Knowles who was only half fit but went on to help the cause Few chances were created in the final Quarter but Callum Edwards who had been a constant thorn in the Bentley side also had to be substituted after being battered for 80min and could no longer carry on He was replaced by our regular goalkeeper Reece King who had played the previous night for our first team and was thrown on up front to do a job for the last 10min and a job he did well

A fantastic result from the boys in the circumstances and against a team who had not dropped a point all season at home and a first in the league they’d failed to score in a game