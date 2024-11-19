SJR development hit 10 to progress in the cup
SJR progressed to the 3rd rnd of the county cup with an empathetic 2- 10 victory over Hemsworth o35swith an exceptional all round team performance
Kian Smith with 5 goals and 4 assists had a game to remember followed by fellow striker Taylor Thackery with 4 goals to his name
Owen Stead chipped in with an header from a set play straight off the training ground to add to the score sheet
Hemsworth had there moments with some creative play in spells and pulled 2 goals back one an equaliser at 0-1 and added another at 1-4 to make the score 2-4 at H/T
The second period saw SJR up the pace with the older opposition tiring and a further 6 goals were added for a final score of 2-10
Another mature and clinical performance from the young SJR side against very physical opponents