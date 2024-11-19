SJR development hit 10 to progress in the cup

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

SJR progressed to the 3rd rnd of the county cup with an empathetic 2- 10 victory over Hemsworth o35s with an exceptional all round team performance

Kian Smith with 5 goals and 4 assists had a game to remember followed by fellow striker Taylor Thackery with 4 goals to his name

Owen Stead chipped in with an header from a set play straight off the training ground to add to the score sheet

SJR smashed in ten goals in the cup.

Hemsworth had there moments with some creative play in spells and pulled 2 goals back one an equaliser at 0-1 and added another at 1-4 to make the score 2-4 at H/T

The second period saw SJR up the pace with the older opposition tiring and a further 6 goals were added for a final score of 2-10

Another mature and clinical performance from the young SJR side against very physical opponents