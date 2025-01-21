SJR Development get the better of experienced Houghton Main

Theo Weaver

SJR Development advanced to the quarter-finals of the Sheffield County Cup with a hard-fought 4-3 victory over an experienced Houghton Main side.

On a challenging pitch that made flowing football difficult, both teams had to dig deep in a fiercely competitive encounter.

The game began with Development showing intent, and after just 10 minutes, Theo Weaver came close to opening the scoring with a superb strike that rattled the post. The breakthrough finally came after 20 minutes when Taylor Thackery created space and fired a clinical shot into the bottom corner to give Development a 1-0 lead.

Moments later, Matty Templeton doubled the advantage in stunning fashion, curling a sublime 25-yard effort into the top corner to make it 2-0.

Houghton Main, however, posed a constant threat and were rewarded in the 38th minute when a clumsy challenge in the box resulted in a penalty, which they converted to pull a goal back. The first half ended with SJR Development holding a narrow 2-1 lead.

Second Half:Development came out determined to restore their two-goal cushion, with Thackery going close on two occasions. Their persistence paid off in the 50th minute when Mason Gee latched onto a perfectly weighted assist from Thackery and finished with composure to make it 3-1.

Houghton refused to back down and reduced the deficit to 3-2 in the 60th minute, albeit in controversial fashion, as a seemingly offside play was allowed to continue, resulting in a simple tap-in.

The game became a thrilling end-to-end contest, with both sides committed to attack. Development responded brilliantly with a well-worked team move, culminating in Gee setting up Theo Weaver, who cut inside and delivered a superb finish across the goalkeeper into the far corner to restore the two-goal advantage at 4-2.

Houghton Main made it a nervy finish when they scrambled home a corner in the 89th minute to make it 4-3. However, SJR Development managed the closing stages effectively, holding on for a well-deserved victory against a tough opponent.