SJR Development fight back for brilliant draw

Promise

SJR Development came from 3-0 behind to draw 3-3 with Brinsworth Whitehall.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lily Brown scored a fine hat-trick to salvage an unlikely point and maintain the team's unbeaten record.

SJR started well, with an early chance from Leah Markham who fired over the bar. A Mix up at back then saw Brinsworth take the lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A good effort from Ellie Meanwell saw the Brinsworth keeper called into action to make a good save.

The visitors were very much on top causing lots of problems and making Lily Cooper in between the sticks work hard on her return to the side.

Another effort from the visitors and Cooper was in action again pushing the ball wide of the post, but a free header from the resulting corner saw brinsworth double their lead.

It wasn’t long before they struck again, good strength from the brinsworth striker who out muscled two SJR defenders to get a shot away to make it three.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A change in the formation saw us settle regain shape & composure.

A good challenge from Deysha Pressley on the edge of her own box saw her stride forward with the ball, a nice clip over the top which the Brinsworth defence failed to deal with under pressure from Lily Brown who nipped in between & finished with a nice lob over the keeper 5 minutes before half time.

After a regrouping at half time SJR came out looking a lot more settled & hungry to find a way back in to the game.

That way back came after a forward pass from Markham flicked on by Meanwell saw the ball land at Browns feet who dispatched a lovely curling shot round the out rushing keeper into the back of the net.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chances kept coming for both sides, with both keepers doing their best to keep their opponents at bay, pick of saves coming from SJRs 2nd half keeper Deysha Pressley, who tipped over from a well struck free kick.

SJR finally broke through, Carrington chased down a ball over the top from Talik which ricocheted back off the keeper into the path of Lily Brown who with the keeper stranded rolled the ball into the net to complete her hat-trick.