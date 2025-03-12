SJR Development close in on promotion after draw with rivals

Lauren Bell

SJR Worksop Women’s Development drew 1-1 with Dearne and District Ladies FC to maintain their promotion push.

SJR started brightly, pressing forward in search of an early breakthrough. They created several promising chances but couldn’t find a way past the Dearne goalkeeper.

Despite SJR’s attacking intent, it was Dearne and District who struck first. A long ball over the top found their striker one-on-one with SJR goalkeeper Lily Cooper, who was unable to keep out the effort.

Determined to respond, SJR increased their intensity and pushed forward. The midfield linked up well, threading through balls for Elissa Dixon, Tammy H, and Lily Brown to chase, but the finishing touch continued to elude them.

Dearne and District nearly doubled their lead, but SJR’s defence stood firm. Lily Cooper made a crucial save, and Sarah Harvey produced a heroic goal-line clearance to keep the deficit at just one.

Looking to gain control of the game, SJR made a triple substitution, bringing on Beth Roe, Shannon Brooks, and Dyesha Pressley in place of Lily Brown, Sarah Harvey, and Lucy Rixham. The changes injected fresh energy into the team as they continued to push forward.

SJR came out for the second half with renewed determination, dominating possession and making it difficult for Dearne and District to find a foothold. The defensive line, marshaled by Robyn Snee, Lauren Bell, and Dyesha Pressley, stood strong, ensuring their opponents had little opportunity to extend their lead.

As the game wore on, SJR’s relentless attacking pressure forced Dearne and District deeper into their own half. Despite their control of the game, SJR struggled to create a clear-cut chance.

With time running out, SJR finally found their breakthrough. Shannon Brooks picked up the ball in midfield, skillfully creating space before firing a low strike into the bottom corner of the net.

Buoyed by the equalizer, SJR pushed for a late winner. Shannon Brooks went close again, unleashing a powerful shot that was destined for the back of the net before a superb save from the Dearne goalkeeper denied her.

In the dying moments, SJR continued to pile on the pressure, but before they could find a winning goal, the referee blew for full-time.