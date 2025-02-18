SJR Development bow out of Sheffield County Cup

Even Stead

It was heartbreak for SJR Worksop's Men's Development side as they bowed out of the Sheffield County Cup quarter-finals on penalties for the second time this season.

The game started in the worst possible way for SJR, as Wombwell took the lead after just five minutes from a corner.

However, SJR responded with determination, taking the game to their opponents. Up front, Taylor Thackery and Callum Wright were constant threats, and it was Thackery who leveled the score on 30 minutes with a brilliant solo run and composed finish.

With the midfield trio of captain Chris Ryde, Kian Smith, and Jay Cover controlling the game, SJR continued to create chances, but the teams went into the break locked at 1-1.

The second half saw SJR dominate, pinning Wombwell back in their own half. Wingers Evan Stead and Theo Weaver provided a relentless attacking outlet with their trickery and pace. SJR were denied what looked like a clear penalty when Thackery was brought down in the box, and moments later, Callum Wright saw his goal-bound effort blocked on the line. Thackery then came close again, only for the Wombwell keeper to turn his strike away at the last moment.

At the other end, the SJR back three of Owen Stead, Richard Priest, and Divine Malakai were outstanding, dealing with Wombwell's long-ball counterattacks and set-piece threats.

In search of a winner, SJR introduced fresh legs with Toby Knowles and Dee Scott entering the fray. As time ticked down, Wright latched onto a through ball, beat the offside trap, and attempted a lob over the keeper only to see the ball agonizingly drop just wide of the post.

Youngsters Kieron Wright and debutant Zac Pressley were also brought on for the final stages, both settling in well and contributing to the late push for a winner.

With one of their rare second-half attacks, Wombwell nearly snatched it at the death, but goalkeeper Reece King produced a crucial save to keep SJR alive. Smith and Scott both had half-chances in the dying minutes, but the match finished level, sending it to penalties.

Unfortunately, the lottery of the shootout favored Wombwell, who secured a 4-2 victory from the spot.