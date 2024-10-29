SJR Development beat title rivals

SJR WORKSOP DEVELOPMENT

Kinsley 2SJR 3

Scorers Kian Smith Cole Purcell Callum Wright

Mom Chris Ryde

Cole Purcell (Photo by Graham Pool)

Another good away result against top 3 opposition kept Sjr top of the table

Sjr opened the scoring after 7min with Divine Malakai hit a lovely ball into Kian Smith who broke the lines to go on and fire past the keeper with a fine finish for 0-1

But the lads were dealt a blow soon after when Richard Priest had to leave the field of play early with an injury Jackson Lambert replacing the veteran

Kinsley were looking for an equaliser and this did come about after only 10min played when a corner wasn’t dealt with and an header was planted home for 1-1

the game was now end to end at this point with both teams looking to get the next goal

Our midfield 3 of Chris Ryde Harvey Taylor and Ryan Parker were working there socks off to get a grip of the game against strong opposition and chances were few for either side But Sjr did go in front in the 36min when Theo Weaver hit a great cross to Cole Purcell who turned his marker to fire home into the bottom corner of the net for 1-2H/t 1-2The second period saw the lads starting to get on top and chances for Evan Stead and substitute Callum Wright were just off target to extend our lead

Owen Stead Lambert and Malakai were keeping things tight at the back but with 55min gone Kinsley found an equaliser with a shot from some 25yards that caught us off guard and make it 2-2

Harvey Taylor spurned a good chance of extending the lead before Substitute Dee Scott was next introduced to the forward line with Sjr looking for the winner

With tired bodies aplenty veteran Daniel Scott came onto the field of play to give that extra bit of experience to manage the game

With time running out the contest looked to be heading for a draw when with 95min on the clock Dee Scott received a pass and drove into the box only to be chopped down for a penalty with the last kick of the game

Callum Wright duly stepped up to hold his nerve to smash the spot kick home for a 2-3 victory Final score 2-3

Great performance against a good side and a welcome 3 points on the board

Lots of mom performances from the lads Malakai and Evan Stead to name a few but the award went to our skipper Chris Ryde who led by example throughout the game

Thanks to club photographer Graham Pool for the quality work he does for us