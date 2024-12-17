SJR Development beat Dearne and District to return to winning ways

Celebrate

SJR bounced back to winning ways with an impressive 4-1 victory over a spirited Dearne & District side, following last week’s first defeat in seven games.

The opening goal came in the 10th minute when winger Kian Smith danced past two defenders, reached the byline, and delivered a pinpoint cross for Harvey Taylor Brayford to finish clinically at the far post.1-0

SJR grew in confidence, with the midfield trio of skipper Chris Ryde, Taylor Brayford, and Jay Cover controlling the tempo, supported by the dynamic wing play of Smith and Theo Weaver. Taylor Thackery came close to doubling the lead, his shot narrowly missing the far post, while Richard Priest was denied by the crossbar following a well-delivered free kick.

The second half started with a bang as SJR doubled their lead within two minutes. Ryde delivered a superb cross-field ball to Smith, who cut inside and fired a powerful shot that the keeper couldn’t keep out.2-0

The defensive trio of Jackson Lambert, Priest, and Kieron Wright comfortably handled Dearne’s attacks. However, a lapse in concentration in the 55th minute allowed Dearne to pull one back with a thunderous finish from a free kick.2-1

SJR continued to create chances, with young forward Will Bates twice denied by the keeper. The pressure paid off in the 65th minute when Thackery latched onto a through ball, beat the last defender, and calmly slotted home.3-1

Taylor Brayford came close to adding another, rounding the keeper only to see his effort roll agonizingly wide. The fourth goal finally arrived in the 70th minute when Thackery pounced on a loose ball to net his second of the match after more excellent work from Smith.4-1

Substitutions followed, with Toby Knowles and Will Kerr coming on to see out the game.