SJR battle back for plucky point against Blidworth

Hayden Covill

SJR Worksop battled back from two goals down to earn a hard-fought draw against a well-organised Blidworth Welfare

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The match started at a blistering pace, with action at both ends inside the opening minutes. SJR nearly took an early lead when Hayden Covill delivered a dangerous cross into the box, leading to a sliced clearance from a Blidworth defender.

The ball looked to have crossed the goal line before being parried away by the goalkeeper, but the officials waved play on. Blidworth capitalised on the let-off almost immediately, breaking up the field with a well-worked through ball that sent their striker through one-on-one to slot home the opener.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The home side grew in confidence and controlled much of the early play, forcing SJR onto the back foot. The visitors defended well, limiting clear chances, but struggled to gain a foothold further up the pitch.

Around the 20-minute mark, Blidworth doubled their advantage. Their winger found space in behind and delivered a precise cross, which was calmly finished to make it 2-0. SJR now had a mountain to climb, but with plenty of time left, they knew they had to respond.

Their breakthrough came around the 35th minute. From an SJR corner, Hayden Covill made a clever run to the back post and powered home a header to bring his side back into the game. 2-1. The goal lifted spirits, and SJR finished the half as the stronger side, growing in confidence as they pushed for an equaliser.

The second half saw SJR come out with renewed intensity, immediately taking the game to Blidworth. They looked the more dangerous side, controlling possession and creating chances, but the elusive equaliser remained out of reach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then came another moment of controversy. SJR thought they had drawn level when a Blidworth defender appeared to head the ball away from behind the goal line, but once again, the officials waved play on, leaving SJR frustrated.

As the clock ticked down, it seemed like it might not be their day. However, in the closing minutes, relentless pressure finally paid off. A long throw into the box led to a frantic scramble, and the ball fell to Covill once more. Showing great composure, he curled a superb strike into the far corner to rescue a well-earned point.

For SJR, it was another positive result away from home against strong opposition. They will take plenty of encouragement into next week's home fixture against Rossington Reserves.