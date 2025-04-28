SJR 12's complete JPL double

SJR UNDER 12's

SJR U12s Academy can look back on their 2024/25 season with immense pride after an excellent debut campaign in Bracket A of the Junior Premier League (JPL).

The young squad faced strong competition with regular away trips to Leeds, Bradford, Skipton, and Halifax, yet rose to the challenge with determination, teamwork, and skill.

In their first season competing at this high level, SJR U12s secured an impressive 4th place finish in the league '” a remarkable achievement given the standard of opposition. Alongside their league success, the boys also made a spirited run to the quarter-finals of the JPL Cup, showcasing their growth and resilience throughout the campaign.

The season ended on a real high at the prestigious Filey Cup, where the team were crowned winners across both the Saturday and Sunday competitions. Going undefeated across the two days and conceding just a single goal, the boys demonstrated their dominance and maturity on the pitch, underlining just how far they have come.

It has been a brilliant season for SJR U12s Academy - one built on hard work, talent, and a real sense of togetherness.