Worksop Town made it three wins out of three after two home victories in three days, smashing in six goals against both Barton Town and Deane & District as their pre-season schedule continued this week.

The Tigers beat ninth-tier side Barton 6-3 on Saturday in their first home pre-season fixture at the Windsor Foodservice Stadium.

Barton took a shock lead in the first half through Ali Spencer Aydemir, who cooly finished into the bottom corner on the 24th minute.

But Worksop responded quickly as Aleks Starcenko’s beautiful curled shot went in off the crossbar to make it 1-1 going into the break.

Worksop walking out against Barton Town FC

Terry Hawkridge’s goal early in the second half gave the Tigers the lead for the first time in the game, but a wayward back pass from the Worksop defence ended up in the back of Sebastian Malkowski’s net to make it 2-2.

The best of the goals came from a trialist full-back who volleyed into the back of the net to restore their lead, and then Jordan Burrow tapped in from close range to extend to the lead to 4-2.

The trialist full-back scored another goal to make it 5-2 as his powerful effort was too much for the Barton keeper before Aaron Martin made it two from two in pre-season from close range.

Barton grabbed a consolation late in the game, but they were no match for the ruthless Tigers.

Liam Hughes running for a ball on Saturday. Photo by Corey Prevett.

Worksop scored six goals again three days later on Tuesday as they beat Dearne & District 6-0 in their second home pre-season game.

Liam Hughes dominated the away side, scoring the first four goals for the Tigers, including two from the penalty spot.

Goals from substitutes Luke Hall and Rostik Yaremenko extended the lead to six as Worksop ran out deserved winners against the 10th-tier side.

Worksop will play their third home game in a row as they face Brighouse Town FC at the Windsor Foodservice Stadium on Saturday at 3pm.

The West Yorkshire side play their football in the Northern Premier League Division One East, the league below Worksop.