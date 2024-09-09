Six-goal thriller is watched by small group of fans at Worksop Town reserves

Fourth placed AFC Bentley made their first visit to Sandy Lane on a grey drizzly afternoon when only 44 fans turned up to watch.

Well, those who opted not to come missed a treat, for a most entertaining game ensued. Home hearts were in mouths to a degree after Bentley’s Brad Sykes scored twice in the opening 15 minutes to put the visitors 2-0 up.

As the opening session wore on Worksop came more into the game and Max Eastwood pulled a goal back before the break. Newcomer Brad Eyers was having a sound game at full-back while young Olivier Rodzos in goal is proving to be an able deputy for the injured Bobby Lofthouse.

The second half saw Worksop kicking towards the clubhouse and hunting an equalizer. It duly came, Oscar Clarke firing in on the 55 minute mark. Kirk Bradshaw came on for Waite and Tyrese Bailey-Green replaced Asad. It was Tyrese who put Worksop ahead on 63 minutes to great jubilation on the bench. At 3-2 Worksop looked capable of registering their first win but a few legs were tiring and Kian Brennan came on for Clarke, followed a few minutes later by Jamie Purkiss replacing Arrian.

After a bit of almost desperate defending, Worksop conceded the equaliser only seconds before the final whistle when Craig Aspinall levelled the match at 3-3 giving Bentley a point. Worksop’s Manager, Julian Watts was disappointed not to get all three points but the team is clearly getting better and “youngsters becoming men” so there is plenty to look forward to.

Worksop Reserves now begin a run of away games, starting on Saturday 14th September with a re-arranged visit to Harworth Colliery. A number of fixtures have been changed due to the withdrawal from the League of Woodhouse Colts.